Australia beats Jordan 2-1 in warm-up World Cup playoff

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Australia’s Socceroos have warmed up for next week’s World Cup playoff against United Arab Emirates with a 2-1 comeback win over Jordan. Mousa Al-Tamari’s powerful strike gave Jordan the lead in the 18th minute before Bailey Wright equalized in the 40th and Awer Mabil put Australia ahead midway through the second half. Australia’s head coach Graham Arnold rested five starting players and used 17 players in total to prepare for Tuesday’s Asian playoff against the UAE. The winner of that will advance to an intercontinental playoff against Peru