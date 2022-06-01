Skip to Content
News
By
Published 8:48 PM

Cleaning up: Pirates beat Dodgers 8-4 for rare sweep of LA

KTVZ

By BETH HARRIS
AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bryan Reynolds hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-4. The Pirates completed their first sweep at Dodger Stadium in nearly 22 years. Rodolfo Castro went 2 for 2 with four RBI in three innings and the Pirates’ defense turned four double plays. The NL West-leading Dodgers lost their third in a row for the first time since dropping four straight from May 11-14 against the Pirates and Phillies. They were swept for the first time this season.

News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content