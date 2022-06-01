For Jaylen Brown, NBA Finals is bit of a homecoming

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jaylen Brown is starting the NBA Finals on the road. Except it might seem like a homecoming for him, in a couple of ways. Brown plays for the Boston Celtics, who will visit the Golden State Warriors for Games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals; the series starts Thursday night. But Brown played his one year of college basketball just on the other side of San Francisco Bay at Cal. If that wasn’t enough, one of his teammates with the Bears that season was Nick Kerr — the son of Golden State coach Steve Kerr.