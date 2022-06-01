Pogba leaving United for free after joining for record fee

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Paul Pogba joined Manchester United for a world-record fee and will leave the English club for nothing. United says the France midfielder will be departing Old Trafford at the end of the month when his contract expires. The club says “we wish him all the best for the next steps on a remarkable journey.” Pogba’s second stint at United has been underwhelming after making his return in 2016 when Jose Mourinho was manager. The fee was around 105 million euros ($116 million) and Pogba arrived to much fanfare amid a series of glitzy videos.