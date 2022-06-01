Skip to Content
Skubal goes 7, Schoop brings in 2 runs in Tigers’ 5-0 win

By DAVE HOGG
Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Tarik Skubal allowed just two hits in seven shutout innings in Detroit Tigers’ 5-0 win over the Minnesota Twins. Jonathan Schoop drove in two of Detroit’s runs and his is hitting .438 with a home run and six RBIs in the five-game series against his former team. The Tigers have won three of four in the series that concludes Thursday. Skubal walked one and struck out six to improve to 3-0 with a 1.22 ERA in his last six starts. Minnesota’s Bailey Ober allowed five runs on nine hits in six innings. The Twins haven’t scored in 20 innings.

