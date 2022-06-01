UN peacekeeping convoy attacked in Mali — 1 killed, 3 hurt

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says a U.N. peacekeeping convoy was attacked by suspected terrorists in northern Mali, with one Jordanian peacekeeper killed and three others wounded. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric says the supply convoy was under sustained fire for about an hour Wednesday from attackers who used small arms and rocket launchers. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the attack. According to the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali, the attack was the fifth incident in the northern Kidal region in just one week. Mali is the most dangerous of the U.N.’s dozen peacekeeping missions.