Warm, cloudy Hump Day

Good Morning, Central Oregon. We are going to be partly sunny today with most of the region seeing warm conditions.

The average high is 76, the low is 52. Those clouds will stick with us as we move throughout the day with calm winds in the afternoon. Expect a mostly cloudy evening with calm, gentle winds.

Thursday brings a chance for some thunderstorms and varying rain showers.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US