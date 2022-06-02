Ohtani tagged in Bronx again, Yanks hand Angels 7th L in row

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Carpenter ended an 11-pitch at-bat with a leadoff home run against Shohei Ohtani, Gleyber Torres and Aaron Judge added solo shots off the two-way star, and the New York Yankees beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-1 to open a doubleheader. Nestor Cortes delivered seven tidy innings, DJ LeMahieu also homered and the major league-leading Yankees ensured themselves a series victory over slumping Los Angeles. The Angels lost their seventh straight, their worst skid since an eight-game slide in 2019. Ohtani slogged through another disappointing day at Yankee Stadium, charged with four runs in three-plus innings.