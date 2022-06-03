Clay time: Holmes transforms into elite relief with Yankees

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Ninth innings in the Bronx have become Clay Time, with Clay Holmes entering with his cap pulled low like Andy Pettitte and picking off batters like clay pigeons. The 29-year-old New York Yankees right-hander has transformed since his trade from Pittsburgh last summer. He’s held batters to a .169 average and has induced 82.3% ground balls this season, easily the highest in the majors among pitchers with at least 20 innings. Holmes has become vital to the club with closer Aroldis Chapman on the injured list and Chad Green out for the rest of the season due to a torn elbow ligament.