Fire engulfs Moscow business center, people feared trapped

MOSCOW (AP) — A massive fire has engulfed a business center in western Moscow and officials say several people could be trapped. Russian emergency officials scrambled 180 firefighters and equipment to deal with the fire that broke out Friday. Russia’s newly appointed emergencies minister went to the site to oversee the firefighting efforts. Officials said 125 people were rescued from the building, and rescue crews searched for anyone who might still be inside. Authorities didn’t cite a possible cause of the fire. Russian news reports pointed to a short circuit as likely sparking the blaze.