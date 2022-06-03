Happy Friday, weekend showers across C.O.

Good morning, Central Oregon. We are seeing the overnight clouds stick with us this morning, bringing a chance of am showers, mainly before 2 p.m.

We remain mostly cloudy today with highs near 70. Winds are light and variable ranging between 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon but could soon gust as high as 21 mph. The region will see evening showers, with a low around 48. Chance for precipitation is at 80%

We will see another chance for thunderstorms over the weekend.

