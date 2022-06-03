Report: Iranian police arrest man after attack on cleric

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian media say security forces have arrested a young man following an assault on a top provincial cleric in the central city of Isfahan. The semiofficial Fars news agency says the unidentified man accosted prayer leader Yousef Tababaeinejad as he was talking with some worshipers after Friday prayers and attempted to stab him in the neck with a “sharp metal object.” It said mosque guards quickly subdued and detained the attacker and added that the case is under investigation. A video on Iranian media later showed Tababaeinejad speaking to a reporter afterward and saying the assailant seemed to be a young man, in his 20s.