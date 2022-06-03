Satellite images suggest new Chinese carrier close to launch

By JON GAMBRELL and DAVID RISING

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press show China’s most advanced aircraft carrier to date appears to be nearing completion and experts suggest the vessel could be launched soon. The newly developed carrier has been under construction since 2018. Satellite images taken by Planet Labs PBC on May 31 suggest work on the vessel is close to done. Analysts say a launch could come as soon as Friday, though the vessel would need to undergo extensive sea trials before becoming operational. The carrier’s development is part of a broad modernization of China’s military as Beijing seeks to expand its influence in the region.