Stanford, Aggies, E. Carolina win easily in NCAA regionals

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

Top-eight national seeds Stanford, Texas A&M and East Carolina had easy wins on their home fields in NCAA baseball regional openers. Vanderbilt, which has reached the last two College World Series finals, continued its late-season swoon and will have to fight its way out of the loser’s bracket to advance. Conference USA pitcher of the year Tanner Hall pitched four-hit ball over eight shutout innings in Southern Mississippi’s 2-0 victory over Army. Campbell went deep four times in a 15-8 win over Georgia Tech. The Camels have homered in 20 straight games.