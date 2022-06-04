Avalanche beat Oilers 4-2 to take 3-0 series lead

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — J.T. Compher came out of the penalty box to give Colorado the lead with 7:18 left and the Avalanche beat the Edmonton Oilers’ 4-2 on Saturday night to take a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals. Called for tripping Leon Draisaitl just three minutes after Ryan McLeod tied it for Edmonton, Compher came out of the penalty box, beat Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard for control along the boards and put the puck between goalie Mike Smith’s legs. Valeri Nichushkin scored twice for Colorado, Mikko Rantanen had an empty-netter with 30 seconds left, and Pavel Francouz made 27 saves. Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton. Game 4 is Monday night in Edmonton, with Colorado a game away from advancing to the Stanley Cup final.