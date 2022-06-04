LEADING OFF: Yankees arms dominate early, Scherzer nipped

By The Associated Press

Yankees pitching has been overwhelming early in games recently, and Jordan Montgomery will try to extend their dominance in an early tilt against the Tigers. New York will host Detroit for an unusual 11:30 a.m. start, part of an experiment to stream games beginning before noon on Peacock. Yankees starters have covered at least six innings in nine straight games, their best stretch since a nine-game run in 2016, and the last three games have been among the best. Jameson Taillon retired the first 21 hitters Thursday night against the Angels, Gerrit Cole set down his first 20 batters Friday night against Detroit and Luis Severino combined with two relievers on a one-hitter Saturday.