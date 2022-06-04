MTV Movie & TV Awards return Sunday; ‘Spider-Man’ leads noms

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The MTV Movie & TV Awards return Sunday with a live show that could see “Spider-Man: No Way Home” snag some trophies. The 2021 sensation enters the show as the leading nominee with seven. With almost $1.9 billion earned at the box office, “No Way Home” was the biggest film of the year and a fan favorite, though it was largely overlooked by the major awards shows. MTV’s celebration of films and television shows is a lighter, breezier show. Vanessa Hudgens is hosting this year. The show will be broadcast live from Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern on MTV, BET, Comedy Central, VH1 and other Paramount networks.