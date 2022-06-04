North Carolina man gets death sentence in daughter’s killing

MONROE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been sentenced to death for the 2019 murder of his teenage daughter. That’s according to the local prosecutor’s office, which issued a news release Friday. The Union County District Attorney’s Office says a jury handed the sentence down after about three hours of deliberations following the three-week trial of 35-year-old Joshua Lee Burgess. Authorities said Burgess killed his daughter in 2019. He was also convicted of sexual crimes. The prosecutor’s office called the killing especially heinous and cruel. Authorities said at the time of Burgess’s arrest that he had walked into a sheriff’s office and confessed to the killing.