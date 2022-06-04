On Twitter, Warriors’ Green likes playing some offense

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Draymond Green believes that he’s the NBA’s best at playing defense. Except on Twitter. There, he plays offense. This explains why, on Friday night between Games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals, the Golden State forward opened up his Twitter page and let the 1.7 million people who follow him there know what he was thinking. He says he doesn’t often read tweets sent his way. But he also acknowledges that there are times that the offerings from Twitter trolls tend to inspire him to play better.