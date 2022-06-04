Police: 2 dead, several wounded in Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say two people were fatally shot and at least 13 other people were wounded in a shooting late Saturday night in Philadelphia. WPVI-TV reported that the Philadelphia Police Department responded to reports of a person with a gun in a large crowd. Police say an officer arrived to see a man shooting into the downtown crowd and fired his weapon toward the man. It is unclear if the suspect was hit. The conditions of those who were wounded by gunfire remains unknown. Police say no officers were injured. No arrests have been made but a weapon was recovered. The department said on Twitter to avoid the area and that several people were injured.