3 people killed in early morning shooting in Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — Three people are dead after an early morning shooting in Saginaw, Michigan. MLive.com reports police responded to a report of multiple gunshots around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene. A woman died later at a hospital of her wounds. Two other men also were shot. They arrived at a hospital in personal vehicles and were being treated for their injuries. A message left with Saginaw Police Department detectives Sunday afternoon seeking more information wasn’t immediately returned.