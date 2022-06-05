Australia says China threatened plane over South China Sea

BEIJING (AP) — Australia says a Chinese fighter jet carried out dangerous maneuvers threatening the safety of one of its maritime surveillance planes over the South China Sea. In a statement Sunday, the Defense Ministry said the May 26 incident in international airspace saw a Chinese Air Force J-16 intercept a P-8A Poseidon maritime surveillance aircraft on routine patrol. It said the Australian government has raised its concerns about the incident with the Chinese government. Relations between Australia and China have been poor for years after Beijing imposed trade barriers and refused high-level exchanges in response to Canberra enacting rules targeting foreign interference in its domestic politics.