Diggins-Smith leads Mercury past Sparks 81-74 to end skid

PHOENIX (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored a season-high 29 points on 10-of-16 shooting to lead the Phoenix Mercury to an 81-74 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks. Diggins-Smith hit 3 of 4 shots from 3-point range and all six of her free throws. Diana Taurasi finished with 19 points and seven assists for the Mercury (3-8), who ended a seven-game losing streak. Nneka Ogwumike had 19 points and seven rebounds to pace the Sparks (5-7). No other L.A. starter scored more than eight.