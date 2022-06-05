Lorusso gives Terps win in 11, 7-6 over UConn

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Nick Lorusso smashed a bases-loaded single off the wall in the bottom of the 11th inning to send overall No. 15 seed Maryland to a 7-6 win over Connecticut to force a deciding game for the College Park Regional. The Terrapins and Huskies meet Monday afternoon for a berth in the Super Regionals. No. 9 hitter Kevin Keister rapped a one-out single in the bottom of the 11th off UConn reliever Devin Kirby. Jack Sullivan relieved and Luke Shliger singled on his first pitch. Sullivan plunked Chris Alleyne with his second pitch to load the bases. Lorusso drove a 1-2 pitch off the right-field wall to give the Terps the win.