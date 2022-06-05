McClaughry helps Arizona stay alive 7-5 over Canisius

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Leadoff hitter Nik McClaughry hit a three-run home run, No. 8 hitter Blake Paugh had a pair of solo shots and Arizona stayed alive in the Coral Gables Regional with a 7-5 win over Canisius. Arizona got on the board with Chase Davis’ two-run homer in the first. Paugh had his long balls in the third and seventh, which capped the scoring. McClaughry’s blast in the fourth put the Wildcats on top 6-1 and he also sparkled on defense, starting a double play from his back. TJ Nichols (6-4) picked up the win, giving up three runs on five hits in five innings.