Power gives Penske, Chevrolet win in final Belle Isle race

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Will Power closed the Belle Isle era with a Team Penske victory on Sunday by winning the final Detroit Grand Prix on the island park to reclaim the IndyCar points lead. Power held off Alexander Rossi in the closing laps to earn his first win of the season. All three Team Penske drivers now have a win through seven IndyCar races this season. The race will return to its original downtown street course layout in 2023. The Power win was a celebration for team owner Roger Penske, a longtime Detroit resident and promoter of the race.