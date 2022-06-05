Ronaldo begins to pay his promise for Valladolid’s promotion

MADRID (AP) — Former Brazil great Ronaldo has begun a long bicycle trip from Valladolid to Santiago de Compostela to keep a promise he made in case of his club’s promotion in the Spanish league. Ronaldo and his partner were expected to travel several kilometers a day along the traditional pilgrimage route that leads to a famous shrine in northwestern Spain. Ronaldo began the trip at Valladolid’s stadium, some 450 kilometers away from Santiago de Compostela. Ronaldo said he vowed to make the trip after Valladolid was relegated last season. He and his partner will be accompanied by other people who will help them during the journey.