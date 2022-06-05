UN: Yemen’s warring sides resume talks on ending Taiz siege

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. says Yemen’s warring parties have resumed talks on reopening roads in Taiz and other provinces after they agreed to renew a nationwide cease-fire. It says delegations from the internationally recognized government and the country’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels began their second round of direct discussions Sunday in the Jordanian capital of Amman. The two sides did not reach an agreement on lifting the rebels ground blockade of Taiz, Yemen’s third largest city, in their first round of talks late last month. Reopening the roads around Taiz and elsewhere in Yemen is part of a truce the U.N. brokered early in April. It was the first nationwide cease-fire in in six years in Yemen’s brutal conflict, now in its eighth year.