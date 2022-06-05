Wisconsin Dems challenge Trump-backed candidate’s paperwork

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democrats are challenging the paperwork Donald Trump’s preferred candidate for governor filed to get on the ballot in the GOP primary on technical grounds. The state Democratic Party said Sunday that construction company co-owner Tim Michels’ failed to include his correct mailing address on the nominating forms, making thousands of signatures invalid. But Michels’ campaign dismissed the complaint as frivolous. State Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler said the flaw in the paperwork means only 345 signatures Michels submitted are valid. Michels said the complaint shouldn’t keep him off the ballot. Trump endorsed Michels’ campaign last week.