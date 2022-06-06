By Ivana Kottasová, CNN

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a vote of confidence on Monday, triggered by discontented lawmakers in his own party.

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, said in a statement Monday that the number of Conservative Party parliamentarians calling for the vote had reached the necessary threshold. The vote will be held between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. local time on Monday.

Johnson’s premiership has been shaken by the so-called “Partygate” scandal, with months of allegations of parties and gatherings at the heart of his government during various stages of pandemic lockdown eroding confidence in his leadership. He has also been criticized for his response to a cost-of-living crisis.

The PM’s approval ratings have been plunging and there has been a growing sense among some parts of his ruling Conservative Party that he is becoming a liability. The party is facing two difficult parliamentary by-elections later this month.

The PA news agency quoted a Downing Street spokesperson as saying Johnson “welcomes the opportunity to make his case to MPs.”

In a sign of public displeasure, the Prime Minister was booed Friday by some members of public as he arrived at London’s St Paul’s Cathedral for a service of thanksgiving for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Under Conservative Party rules, if MPs want to get rid of their leader, they submit a confidential letter of no confidence to the chair of the 1922 Committee, a group of backbench lawmakers who do not hold government posts. The process is murky — the letters are kept secret and the chairman, Graham Brady, doesn’t even reveal how many have been handed in.

When 15% of Conservative lawmakers have submitted letters, a vote of confidence s triggered among all Conservative lawmakers.

This is a developing story.

