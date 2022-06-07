Ashcraft shuts down D-backs, Reds power way to 14-8 win

CINCINNATI (AP) — Graham Ashcraft pitched six shutout innings to extend his impressive debut run, Joey Votto led an early homer barrage and the Cincinnati Reds beat the slumping Arizona Diamondbacks 14-8. Votto hit a three-run homer in the first inning, and Brandon Drury and Matt Reynolds added two-run drives within the first three innings for a 9-0 lead. The advantage stayed there until the game was delayed 63 minutes by rain after seven innings. Tommy Pham contributed a solo homer and Tyler Stephenson a two-run blast in a five-run eighth for the Reds.