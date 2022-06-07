JR Reid steps down as assistant basketball coach at Monmouth

WEST LONG BRANCH. N.J. (AP) — JR Reid has resigned as an assistant coach at Monmouth University to pursue opportunities outside of college basketball. The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference school announced the decision without saying what plans Reid had. Reid spent four seasons at Monmouth and was an integral part of the program, contributing to 65 overall victories, the 2021 MAAC regular season title, and trips to the MAAC title game in 2019 and 2022. Reid played collegiately at North Carolina and had a professional career both in the NBA and overseasons that spanned from 1989-2003.