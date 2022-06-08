Fire in office building in South Korea kills at least 7

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — At least seven people have been killed and dozens injured in a fire that spread through an office building in South Korea’s Daegu city. Fire official Shin Ju-han said dozens of firefighters and vehicles were deployed to put out the blaze, which burned through the second floor of a seven-floor office building behind the city’s district court. He said seven people were so far confirmed as dead and 35 others were hurt. Daegu is South Korea’s fourth-largest city and home to more than 2.6 million people.