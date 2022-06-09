ATP changes include expanded tournaments, profit sharing

LONDON (AP) — The ATP men’s professional tennis tour has announced reforms that include expansion of five Masters 1000 events and 50-50 profit sharing between players and tournaments starting next year. Changes approved by the ATP Board also include increased prize money, all the result of more than two years of negotiations. The “OneVision” phase one plan hopes to increase profits by aggregating tournament revenue into ATP Media and the tour’s Tennis Data Innovations. Starting next year, Masters events in Madrid, Rome and Shanghai will grow from eight-day competitions to 12 days in line with Indian Wells and Miami. Beginning in 2025, the Canada and Cincinnati events will similarly expand.