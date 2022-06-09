Guardians rally to win without Francona, A’s lose 9th in row

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Andrés Giménez drove in the go-ahead run with a single in Cleveland’s four-run eighth inning, and the Guardians rallied without manager Terry Francona for an 8-4 win over Oakland. The Athletics have dropped nine straight games. Giménez looped a single off loser Lou Trivino as the Guardians moved back over .500 for the first time since May 9. Guardians rookie Richie Palacios added a two-run single in the eighth, and another run scored on an Oakland throwing error. Cleveland came from behind after Francona was ejected in the sixth inning for arguing with the Guardians down 4-2. José Ramírez and Josh Naylor homered for Cleveland.