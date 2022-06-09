Reds beat pitcher Lucas Sims in salary arbitration

CINCINNATI (AP) — Pitcher Lucas Sims lost to the Cincinnati Reds in salary arbitration and will get $1.2 million instead of his $1.6 million request, leaving clubs with a 7-3 advantage in decisions. Sims was 5-3 with a 4.40 ERA and seven saves in 10 chances last season. He has been sidelined by a back injury for much of this season. Aaron Judge, Max Fried, Jacob Stallings, Jesse Winker and Nicky Lopez remain scheduled for hearings. Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs agreed at $9,625,000 and fellow catcher Gary Sánchez of the Minnesota Twins agreed at $9 million to avoid hearings.