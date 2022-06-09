Twins start with 3 HRs, Yanks’ Cole gives up career-high 5

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s Luis Arraez, Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa became the seventh trio of teammates to open a game with three straight home runs, starting a barrage of five long balls in 2 1/3 innings against New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. Arraez started the spree on a 2-2 changeup, hitting a tying drive 396 feet into the right-field seats. Buxton drove the next pitch, a hanging slider, 422 deep into the left-field upper deck. Correa fouled off a pitch, then pulled a cutter 413 feet into the left-field lower deck.