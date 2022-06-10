Newly chosen Bend city councilors Stephen Sehgal and Mo Mitchell speak about appointment

Mo Mitchell and Stephen Sehgal have been chosen by Bend city councilors to fill two council vacancies until the end of the year. Mitchell said Friday she wants to serve on council to create a lasting systemic change. She wants to be a part of a system that has a voice that values all people and the planet. Sehgal said he believes a city council member should be a passionate advocate and representative of whom they're serving. He wants to give back to the city that gave so much to him.