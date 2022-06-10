Summer fun heats up at BPRD with free fitness week, health fair’s return, new outdoor classes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Summer is a great time to focus on health and wellbeing. To help, Bend Park and Recreation District is launching new programs and bringing back a past favorite.

The district’s annual Summer Kickoff Free Fitness event runs June 13-19 and features more than 35 no-cost fitness classes at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center and Larkspur Community Center.

The broad selection of classes allows patrons to experience a little bit of everything the two fitness facilities have to offer. Classes are scheduled daily from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and include:

Zumba

Intro to TRX/TRX Circuit

Vinyasa Yoga

Deep or Shallow Water Workouts

Stretch and Flex

Bootcamp Conditioning

Senior Fit Club

Intermediate Line Dance

“For the Health of It” Health and Wellness Fair

On Tuesday, June 14, BPRD’s “For the Health of It” Health and Wellness Fair returns after a two-year hiatus. More than 50 health and wellness providers will gather outside at the Larkspur Community Center from 12 - 3 p.m. for the free event.

The afternoon will be filled with information-sharing, free health screenings, giveaways and a free lunch from 12 - 1:30 p.m. provided by PacificSource Health Plans.

COVID-19 vaccines and boosters also will be available inside the facility while a farmer’s market with a variety of local products will be offered on the lawn.

“I am excited this year as we are offering a new, small farmer’s market, along with an extraordinary slate of community health partners and resources for people of all ages,” said Brenda Chilcott, Larkspur Community Center Manager. “Attendees can expect to learn about improving their health and older adult specific services, as well as enjoy purchasing something from the participating market vendors.”

Fresh Aire Fitness

Bend Park and Recreation is taking some fitness classes outdoors for the summer! The new Fresh Aire Fitness program incorporates nature into a workout, improving wellbeing through exercise, fresh air and camaraderie.

“Boot Camp in the Park” will be offered at Riverbend Park. The program is designed to increase strength and cardiovascular fitness.

Tuesdays/Thursdays, 9- 9:50 a.m.

June 7 – Aug. 25

Riverbend Park picnic shelter, 799 SW Columbia St.

Instructor: Jess Coughlin

Drop-in fee or BPRD Fitness & Swim Pass; no registration needed.

Bring a yoga mat/foam pad, water bottle and sunscreen and/or hat.

On summer Saturday mornings, Bendites are invited to wake up with Morning Flow Yoga class on the lawn at The Pavilion. While enjoying the outdoor lawn area, attendees will work through a yoga practice focused on stretching and strengthening.

Saturdays, 8:30 - 9:30 a.m.

June 25 – Aug. 27

On the lawn at The Pavilion, 1001 SW Bradbury Way

Instructors: Lynda Beauchamp and Abby Rauber

Drop-in fee or BPRD Fitness & Swim Pass; no registration needed.

Bring a mat and water bottle.

For more information, visit bendparksandrec.org.