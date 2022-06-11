‘Fire Tony!’ chants as Chisox blow lead, lose to Texas in 10

By GAVIN GOOD

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Loud chants of “Fire Tony!” broke out at Guaranteed Rate Field as manager Tony La Russa and the Chicago White Sox blew a five-run lead and lost to the Texas Rangers 11-9 in 10 innings. La Russa has been under increased scrutiny this week since ordering an unconventional intentional walk in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The White Sox won the AL Central last season, but now are just 27-30 under their 77-year-old Hall of Fame manager. Chicago has lost three of four. Texas won for just the fourth time in its last 11 games. Jake Burger hit a three-run homer off AL ERA leader Martín Pérez that helped the White Sox take a 5-0 lead into the fifth.