Hundreds participate in the March for Our Lives rally in downtown Bend
At the corner of Wall Street and Greenwood Avenue in downtown Bend, hundreds of people came out to participate in the March for Our Lives rally Saturday afternoon. It was one of several such events across the nation, urging new steps in response to the recent series of mass shootings. Ryan Spinks said high school organizers reached out to him and Makenzie Christy, who were putting on the event, hoping to do the same as them.
Comments