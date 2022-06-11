LEADING OFF: Braves, Phils keep winning, Melvin out

By The Associated Press

Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves have won 10 straight going into their home game Sunday against Pittsburgh, while rookie Bryson Stott and the Phillies have a nine-game winning streak as they host Arizona. This marks just the third time since divisional play started in 1969 that two teams began a day with winning streaks of nine games. The Milwaukee Brewers won 10 in a row and the Boston Red Sox won nine straight through June 17, 1978, and the Houston Astros and St. Louis Cardinals both won nine in a row through Sept. 5, 2004.