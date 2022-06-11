MATCHDAY: Portugal without Ronaldo at Switzerland in NL

By The Associated Press

Portugal visits Switzerland aiming to keep the lead of its Nations League group, but will have to do without Cristiano Ronaldo. Coach Fernando Santos says his decision to leave Ronaldo, João Moutinho and Rafael Guerreiro off his squad was not due to injury worries but rather “normal management.” Spain hosts the Czech Republic in Malaga. Spain was held 2-2 in Prague in their first meeting. Portugal leads Group 2 of League A with seven points. Spain is next with five.