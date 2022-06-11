Walsh hits for cycle, Trout hits 2 HRs as Angels rout Mets

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jared Walsh had the ninth cycle in franchise history, Mike Trout returned to the lineup and had his 23rd career multi-home run game and the Los Angeles Angels rolled to a 11-6 victory over the New York Mets Saturday night. Walsh went 4 for 5 and drove in three runs. He completed the Halos’ first cycle since Shohei Ohtani in 2019 with a two-run triple in the eighth inning after Mets’ center fielder Khalil Lee failed to make a diving catch. Trout — who missed three games due to right groin tightness — helped power a five-homer onslaught for the Angels. It is the second time they have gone deep five times this season.