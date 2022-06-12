9 arrested after vicious assault on women in north China

By ZEN SOO

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese authorities have arrested nine people on suspicion of violently assaulting several women at a restaurant after surveillance footage of the attack sparked widespread outrage. Footage from a barbecue restaurant in the northern city of Tangshan on Friday showed one of the men approaching a table where a party of four women were seated and placing his hand on a woman’s back. She rebuffed him several times before he flew into a rage and slapped her, prompting her to fight back. A brawl ensued, with a group of men attacking the women and beating up them violently both inside and outside the restaurant as passersby watched. The video of the assault went viral and all nine suspects were arrested Saturday.