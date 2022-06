ARDMORE, Pa. (AP) — The Americans have won the Curtis Cup for the third straight time. Rose Zhang set the tone with a 7-and-5 victory in the first of 10 singles matches at Merion. Rachel Heck completed an unbeaten week. The Americans now have a 31-8-3 record against the Great Britain & Ireland team. They are coming off a five-point victory last year in Wales. GB&I was trying to win on American soil for the first time since 1986.