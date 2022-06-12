Bernd Bransch, East Germany’s World Cup captain, dies at 77

HALLE, Germany (AP) — Former East Germany soccer player Bernd Bransch has died at the age of 77. He captained East Germany at its only World Cup appearance and a symbolic Cold War win over West Germany. Bransch’s former club Hallescher FC says in a statement that he died on Saturday following “a long, severe illness.” Bransch was the captain when East Germany stunned West Germany 1-0 at the 1974 World Cup. However, West Germany went on to win the tournament. Bransch’s biggest career success came two years later when he won the Olympic gold medal with East Germany, beating Poland 3-1 in the final.