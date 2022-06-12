Rapper Roddy Ricch arrested on gun charges in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Roddy Ricch has been arrested on gun charges in New York City. The rapper was arriving to perform at the Governors Ball music festival at Citi Field on Saturday evening when police say a private security firm operating a checkpoint noticed a firearm in the vehicle he was riding in. Police say a loaded firearm was recovered along with nine rounds of ammunition and a large capacity magazine. Ricch, whose real name is Rodrick Moore, and two other men in the car are charged with criminal possession of a weapon and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device. Messages seeking comment were left Sunday with Ricch’s booking agency and record company.