Arsenal signs 19-year-old striker Marquinhos from Sao Paulo

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal has signed 19-year-old Brazilian striker Marquinhos from Sao Paulo. The English club’s technical director, Edu, has described him as “a player for the future.” Marquinhos has represented Brazil at under-16 and under-17 levels and played for Sao Paulo’s senior team for the past year. He made 33 appearances and was part of the squad which won the Compeonato Paulista in 2021. Arsenal says Marquinhos will travel to London in the coming weeks ahead of preseason training. Edu says “we’re delighted to have completed the transfer with Sao Paulo as Marquinhos was a player we had been watching for a while.”