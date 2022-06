By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini has signed with Los Angeles FC after a 17-year career at Juventus. The Major League Soccer club announced its deal Monday for the 37-year-old Chiellini, who is signing through the 2023 season. Chiellini confirmed his long-reported move with two posts on Twitter. He will be formally introduced in Los Angeles on Wednesday.